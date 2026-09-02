Cuban students return to school for new academic year in Havana

Primary school students attend school on the first day of new semester in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students participate in the national ceremony marking new academic year in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students attend a class on the first day of new semester in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students participate in the national ceremony marking new academic year in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)