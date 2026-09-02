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Cuban students return to school for new academic year in Havana
By Xinhua Published: Sep 02, 2026 10:12 AM
Primary school students attend school on the first day of new semester in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students attend school on the first day of new semester in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)


Primary school students participate in the national ceremony marking new academic year in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students participate in the national ceremony marking new academic year in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)



Primary school students attend a class on the first day of new semester in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students attend a class on the first day of new semester in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)



Primary school students participate in the national ceremony marking new academic year in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Primary school students participate in the national ceremony marking new academic year in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Sept. 1, 2026. A national ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held in Havana on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million students returning to school. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)