Middle East Energy 2026 opens in Dubai

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows the booth of GCC Lab during Middle East Energy 2026 at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The three-day Middle East Energy 2026 opened here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People visit the booth of EcoFlow during Middle East Energy 2026 at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The three-day Middle East Energy 2026 opened here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows an exterior view of Middle East Energy 2026 at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The three-day Middle East Energy 2026 opened here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows an interior view during Middle East Energy 2026 at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The three-day Middle East Energy 2026 opened here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)