New fishing season in Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea kicks off

Fishermen load ice onto fishing boats before heading toward fishing grounds at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2026. The new fishing season in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea kicked off on Tuesday after a four-month summer fishing moratorium. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows a fishing boat sailing out of a fishing port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The new fishing season in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea kicked off on Tuesday after a four-month summer fishing moratorium. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows fishing boats heading toward fishing grounds in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province. The new fishing season in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea kicked off on Tuesday after a four-month summer fishing moratorium. (Photo by Zhu Chunxiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows fishing boats heading toward fishing grounds in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province. The new fishing season in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea kicked off on Tuesday after a four-month summer fishing moratorium. (Photo by Zhu Chunxiao/Xinhua)