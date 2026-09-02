Peru announces break in diplomatic ties with Iran

Peru's government announced Tuesday that it was breaking diplomatic relations with Iran, saying it "strongly rejects Iran's incitement to the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East."



"The Government of the Republic of Peru has decided to break diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Peru's foreign ministry said in a statement.



The ministry said the decision was based on Peru's "historic pacifist vocation" and its commitment to "international law and the defense of democracy".



Peru also accused Iran of obstructing the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying Tehran had denied inspectors access to nuclear facilities on different occasions and hindered verification needed to prevent the production of nuclear weapons.



It also expressed concern over what it described as severe restrictions imposed by Iran and the disruption of international trade through the Strait of Hormuz since March 2026.



Peru said the break in diplomatic relations does not mean a rupture of consular ties, which it said are necessary to protect nationals of each country and carry out other functions under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.



The decision was communicated to Iran by diplomatic note through the Iranian Embassy in Ecuador, which also serves as Iran's mission to Peru, the ministry said.

