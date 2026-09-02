"Water school buses" ensure safe commute for mountain students in SW China

A child and his grandmother walk to a ferry crossing in Banda Village, Bo'ai Town of Funing County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Bo'ai Town in Funing County is surrounded by mountains, with rough roads and many rivers. For many years, students from nearby villages had a difficult trip to school. They either traveled on mountain roads by vehicle or crossed rivers on privately run boats to arrive at schools in the town. Since 2021, local authorities have worked together to provide free ferry services for students. Seven "water school buses" now run regularly at 12 ferry crossings in the town, taking students to and from school at different time according to their school schedules. Today, 329 students in Bo'ai Town use the ferry services. Since 2021, the service has carried students on more than 147,000 trips. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Students and their parents are pictured at a school in Bo'ai Town of Funing County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Bo'ai Town in Funing County is surrounded by mountains, with rough roads and many rivers. For many years, students from nearby villages had a difficult trip to school. They either traveled on mountain roads by vehicle or crossed rivers on privately run boats to arrive at schools in the town. Since 2021, local authorities have worked together to provide free ferry services for students. Seven "water school buses" now run regularly at 12 ferry crossings in the town, taking students to and from school at different time according to their school schedules. Today, 329 students in Bo'ai Town use the ferry services. Since 2021, the service has carried students on more than 147,000 trips. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 29, 2026 shows a view of Bo'ai Town of Funing County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Bo'ai Town in Funing County is surrounded by mountains, with rough roads and many rivers. For many years, students from nearby villages had a difficult trip to school. They either traveled on mountain roads by vehicle or crossed rivers on privately run boats to arrive at schools in the town. Since 2021, local authorities have worked together to provide free ferry services for students. Seven "water school buses" now run regularly at 12 ferry crossings in the town, taking students to and from school at different time according to their school schedules. Today, 329 students in Bo'ai Town use the ferry services. Since 2021, the service has carried students on more than 147,000 trips. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows ferries transporting students to school in Bo'ai Town of Funing County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Bo'ai Town in Funing County is surrounded by mountains, with rough roads and many rivers. For many years, students from nearby villages had a difficult trip to school. They either traveled on mountain roads by vehicle or crossed rivers on privately run boats to arrive at schools in the town. Since 2021, local authorities have worked together to provide free ferry services for students. Seven "water school buses" now run regularly at 12 ferry crossings in the town, taking students to and from school at different time according to their school schedules. Today, 329 students in Bo'ai Town use the ferry services. Since 2021, the service has carried students on more than 147,000 trips. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)