10th National Cocoa and Chocolate Days opens in Cote d'Ivoire

People learn about cocoa products at an exhibition booth of the 10th National Cocoa and Chocolate Days in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sept. 1, 2026. The event kicked off here on Tuesday. Under the theme "Youth and the Cocoa Farming of the Future," the three-day event features a wide range of cocoa and chocolate products, and provides a platform for discussions on youth participation, local cocoa processing, technological innovation and the sustainable development of the sector. It brings together people from various segments of the cocoa industry, including cocoa farming, processing, exports and chocolate production to participate. Cocoa is one of Cote d'Ivoire's most important cash crops and a key pillar of its agricultural and export economy. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

A staff member is seen in front of a chocolate fountain at an exhibition booth of the 10th National Cocoa and Chocolate Days in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sept. 1, 2026. The event kicked off here on Tuesday. Under the theme "Youth and the Cocoa Farming of the Future," the three-day event features a wide range of cocoa and chocolate products, and provides a platform for discussions on youth participation, local cocoa processing, technological innovation and the sustainable development of the sector. It brings together people from various segments of the cocoa industry, including cocoa farming, processing, exports and chocolate production to participate. Cocoa is one of Cote d'Ivoire's most important cash crops and a key pillar of its agricultural and export economy. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

People visit the 10th National Cocoa and Chocolate Days in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sept. 1, 2026. The event kicked off here on Tuesday. Under the theme "Youth and the Cocoa Farming of the Future," the three-day event features a wide range of cocoa and chocolate products, and provides a platform for discussions on youth participation, local cocoa processing, technological innovation and the sustainable development of the sector. It brings together people from various segments of the cocoa industry, including cocoa farming, processing, exports and chocolate production to participate. Cocoa is one of Cote d'Ivoire's most important cash crops and a key pillar of its agricultural and export economy. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

Cocoa pods and cocoa beans are displayed at an exhibition booth of the 10th National Cocoa and Chocolate Days in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sept. 1, 2026. The event kicked off here on Tuesday. Under the theme "Youth and the Cocoa Farming of the Future," the three-day event features a wide range of cocoa and chocolate products, and provides a platform for discussions on youth participation, local cocoa processing, technological innovation and the sustainable development of the sector. It brings together people from various segments of the cocoa industry, including cocoa farming, processing, exports and chocolate production to participate. Cocoa is one of Cote d'Ivoire's most important cash crops and a key pillar of its agricultural and export economy. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)