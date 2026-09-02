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New semester starts in Vientiane, Laos
By Xinhua Published: Sep 02, 2026 01:41 PM
Students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at a school in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at a school in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)


Students attend school on the first day of the new semester in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Students attend school on the first day of the new semester in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)



Teachers and students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at a school in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Teachers and students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at a school in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)



Teachers and students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at a school in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Teachers and students attend a ceremony marking the start of the new semester at a school in Vientiane, Laos, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)