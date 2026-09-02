Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in SW China completes track laying

An aerial drone photo shows track laying underway along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Wanzhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 1, 2026. The Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway completed track laying on Tuesday, paving the way for the 350 km/h line's planned opening. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers lay tracks along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Wanzhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 1, 2026. The Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway completed track laying on Tuesday, paving the way for the 350 km/h line's planned opening. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A drone photo shows track laying underway along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Wanzhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 1, 2026. The Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway completed track laying on Tuesday, paving the way for the 350 km/h line's planned opening. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers lay tracks along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Wanzhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 1, 2026. The Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway completed track laying on Tuesday, paving the way for the 350 km/h line's planned opening. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)