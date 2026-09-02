PHOTO / CHINA
A glimpse of China pavilion at 61st Venice art biennale
By Xinhua Published: Sep 02, 2026 01:43 PM
A visitor walks past the main theme poster at the China pavilion themed Dream Stream of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A visitor walks past the main theme poster at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)


A visitor watches an exhibit themed Portraits at the China pavilion themed Dream Stream of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A visitor watches an exhibit themed "Portraits" at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)



Visitors watch the robotic calligraphy at the China pavilion themed Dream Stream of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Visitors watch the robotic calligraphy at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)



Visitors watch an exhibit themed Symbiosis at the China pavilion themed Dream Stream of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Visitors watch an exhibit themed "Symbiosis" at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)