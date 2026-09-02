A glimpse of China pavilion at 61st Venice art biennale

A visitor walks past the main theme poster at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A visitor watches an exhibit themed "Portraits" at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Visitors watch the robotic calligraphy at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Visitors watch an exhibit themed "Symbiosis" at the China pavilion themed "Dream Stream" of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)