28-student mountain primary school starts new semester in China's Tianjin

Students listen to a lecture at Hongshuizhuang central primary school Sangyuan branch in Luozhuangzi Town of Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2026. The school, located at the foot of the Yanshan Mountains, has only 28 students coming from three surrounding villages of Sangyuan, Nihe and Shangbaiyu, and is the primary school with the fewest students in Jizhou District. On the first day of the new semester, it held a flag-raising ceremony after the students had their first classes of the new semester. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Students attend a class at Hongshuizhuang central primary school Sangyuan branch in Luozhuangzi Town of Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2026. The school, located at the foot of the Yanshan Mountains, has only 28 students from three surrounding villages of Sangyuan, Nihe and Shangbaiyu, and is the primary school with the fewest students in Jizhou District. On the first day of school, it held a flag-raising ceremony and gave the students the first lessons of the new term. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Students raise the Chinese national flag on the playground at Hongshuizhuang central primary school Sangyuan branch in Luozhuangzi Town of Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2026. The school, located at the foot of the Yanshan Mountains, has only 28 students from three surrounding villages of Sangyuan, Nihe and Shangbaiyu, and is the primary school with the fewest students in Jizhou District. On the first day of school, it held a flag-raising ceremony and gave the students the first lessons of the new term. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Students take a break on the playground at Hongshuizhuang central primary school Sangyuan branch in Luozhuangzi Town of Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2026. The school, located at the foot of the Yanshan Mountains, has only 28 students from three surrounding villages of Sangyuan, Nihe and Shangbaiyu, and is the primary school with the fewest students in Jizhou District. On the first day of school, it held a flag-raising ceremony and gave the students the first lessons of the new term. (Xinhua/Li Ran)