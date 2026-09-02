China deeply regrets G20 finance meeting concludes without communiqué: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun





China deeply regrets that the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting concluded without a communiqué, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, noting that since the US assumed the G20 presidency for 2026, China has actively and constructively participated in discussions across all tracks, including the finance track, and worked to promote practical outcomes under the G20 framework.Guo made the remarks when asked about media reports that the meeting failed to issue a communiqué due to China's differing views on the issue of "global imbalances."We have noted that parties held different views on relevant issues. China deeply regrets that the meeting concluded without a communiqué, Guo said, noting that as an important member of the G20, China attaches great importance to its role as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.The G20, as a primary platform for international economic cooperation, should conduct coordination on major global economic issues in an objective, fair and balanced manner, based on consultations and equal participation. China hopes the US, as the presidency, and all members will follow these principles, fully respect each other's core concerns, and strive for positive outcomes at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, Guo said.China stands ready to work with the US to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, and to join all members in enabling the G20 to play an active role in deepening macroeconomic policy coordination, improving global economic governance, and promoting world economic growth, the spokesperson noted.Global Times