View of Shougang Park, venue of 2026 CIFTIS in Beijing

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. This year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), set to be held from Sept. 9 to 13 at the Shougang Park in Beijing, will bring together exhibitors from over 90 countries and international organizations, along with more than 1,800 companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. This year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), set to be held from Sept. 9 to 13 at the Shougang Park in Beijing, will bring together exhibitors from over 90 countries and international organizations, along with more than 1,800 companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A worker is pictured in front of the Shougang International Convention and Exhibition Center at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China on Sept. 2, 2026. This year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), set to be held from Sept. 9 to 13 at the Shougang Park in Beijing, will bring together exhibitors from over 90 countries and international organizations, along with more than 1,800 companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Workers make preparation for the upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China on Sept. 2, 2026. This year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), set to be held from Sept. 9 to 13 at the Shougang Park in Beijing, will bring together exhibitors from over 90 countries and international organizations, along with more than 1,800 companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)