China's annual IP conference to highlight high-quality development

A robot plays table tennis during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The 15th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference (CIPAC) will be held from Sept. 8 to 9 in Beijing, highlighting the high-quality development of the IP sector during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the country's top intellectual property regulator said on Wednesday.This year's conference will bring together representatives from government, industry, academia, and research and application sectors at home and abroad to jointly explore new pathways for intellectual property to serve the country's comprehensive innovation, high-quality development, and high-standard opening-up, according to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).It will focus on industrial hotspots and cutting-edge issues via one main forum, 13 parallel sessions and over 20 events.The conference will feature services for international patents, trademarks, and products, as well as Chinese and foreign geographical indication products. A total of 135 intellectual property service providers will offer end-to-end services for innovation entities.Since its inauguration in 2010, the annual CIPAC has become a high-end platform for showcasing China's development in the intellectual property sector, facilitating exchanges on cutting-edge industry topics, and promoting related services.The number of high-value invention patents held on the Chinese mainland had reached 2.29 million by the end of last year, growing at a faster pace than that of overall invention patents, according to data from the CNIPA.The number of valid invention patents held on the Chinese mainland had reached 5.32 million by the end of 2025. The year-on-year growth rate of high-value invention patents was 2.2 percentage points higher than that of the country's total invention patents last year.