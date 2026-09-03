UN chief voices concern over latest US-Iran exchanges of fire

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2026 shows a stop sign with the U.S. Capitol building in the background in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is gravely concerned by the renewed exchanges of fire overnight between the United States and Iran, his spokesperson said Wednesday."The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by reports of civilian casualties, including in a strike that reportedly hit a wedding ceremony in Iran," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.Guterres condemns all attacks against civilians. He recalls that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, said the spokesman."The secretary-general reiterates his call for an immediate cessation of military action, and urges all concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from actions and rhetoric that could further escalate already high tensions," said Dujarric, noting that few countries in the region are immune from this escalation, with airspace and critical shipping routes continuing to be heavily impacted. "Further escalation ... would have devastating consequences for civilians and for the wider region and beyond."The escalation in the Middle East has had a devastating impact on civilians and added further pressure on humanitarian needs and operations across the region and beyond. In a region already facing many humanitarian crises, the escalation in the Gulf risks further deterioration at a time when humanitarian operations are already overstretched and underfunded, said Dujarric.Guterres urges the United States and Iran to return urgently to diplomacy. A comprehensive and durable settlement can be achieved only through dialogue and negotiations, said the spokesperson.