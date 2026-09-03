Confucius Institute at University of Nairobi kicks off annual Open Day

Students try touhu (pitch-pot) at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 1, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Kenya holds its annual Open Day event from Sept. 1 to 4. Established in 2005, the institute is the first Confucius Institute in Africa. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A Chinese teacher instructs students to make Chinese knots at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 1, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Kenya holds its annual Open Day event from Sept. 1 to 4. Established in 2005, the institute is the first Confucius Institute in Africa. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A Chinese teacher instructs a student to make Chinese knot at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 1, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Kenya holds its annual Open Day event from Sept. 1 to 4. Established in 2005, the institute is the first Confucius Institute in Africa. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students display their Chinese calligraphy works at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 1, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Kenya holds its annual Open Day event from Sept. 1 to 4. Established in 2005, the institute is the first Confucius Institute in Africa. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)