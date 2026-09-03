Mobile food truck serves hot meals to rescuers in mudslide-hit Gyirong

Rescue workers receive lunches from a food truck in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A food truck has been deployed in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town of Gyirong County recently, providing hot meals to disaster relief volunteers. The truck came from the neighboring Tingri County. After being hit by an earthquake in 2025, Tingri County purchased the truck with funds from east China's Shanghai under an assistance program for Xizang. After Gyirong Town was hit by the mudslide, Tingri County soon dispatched the truck to share mobile food services for disaster relief. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A driver who takes part in rescue operations gets his lunch from a food truck in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A food truck has been deployed in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town of Gyirong County recently, providing hot meals to disaster relief volunteers. The truck came from the neighboring Tingri County. After being hit by an earthquake in 2025, Tingri County purchased the truck with funds from east China's Shanghai under an assistance program for Xizang. After Gyirong Town was hit by the mudslide, Tingri County soon dispatched the truck to share mobile food services for disaster relief. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A food truck is seen in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A food truck has been deployed in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town of Gyirong County recently, providing hot meals to disaster relief volunteers. The truck came from the neighboring Tingri County. After being hit by an earthquake in 2025, Tingri County purchased the truck with funds from east China's Shanghai under an assistance program for Xizang. After Gyirong Town was hit by the mudslide, Tingri County soon dispatched the truck to share mobile food services for disaster relief. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Staff members on a food truck distribute lunches to rescue workers in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A food truck has been deployed in mudslide-affected Gyirong Town of Gyirong County recently, providing hot meals to disaster relief volunteers. The truck came from the neighboring Tingri County. After being hit by an earthquake in 2025, Tingri County purchased the truck with funds from east China's Shanghai under an assistance program for Xizang. After Gyirong Town was hit by the mudslide, Tingri County soon dispatched the truck to share mobile food services for disaster relief. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)