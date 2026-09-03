A glimpse of Abu Dhabi Int'l Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

An exhibitor displays a falcon during the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 2, 2026. ADIHEX 2026 is held here from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2026 shows a view during the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. ADIHEX 2026 is held here from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

A staff member displays behaviors of dogs during the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 2, 2026. ADIHEX 2026 is held here from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People learn about an off-road SUV of Chinese automaker GWM during the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 2, 2026. ADIHEX 2026 is held here from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)