View of Slovakia's capital Bratislava

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows the Blue Church, officially known as the Church of St. Elizabeth, which is one of the landmarks in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows the main square in the old town of Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2026 shows the Bratislava Castle in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)