"Train hospital" offers free cataract surgeries for low-income patients in N China's Inner Mongolia

Patients receive blood pressure measurement after the surgeries at the Hohhot First Hospital, the base of the charity project offering free cataract surgeries, in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. In recent days, a charity project offering free cataract surgeries for low-income patients is carried out in Hohhot. Arriving in Hohhot on July 5, the "train hospital" started offering diagnoses on July 17, and will be providing services for three months. So far, it has completed over 700 surgeries and is expected to complete 1,200 surgeries by the end of its service in Hohhot. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A doctor operates a cataract surgery for a patient on a "train hospital" in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2026. In recent days, a charity project offering free cataract surgeries for low-income patients is carried out in Hohhot. Arriving in Hohhot on July 5, the "train hospital" started offering diagnoses on July 17, and will be providing services for three months. So far, it has completed over 700 surgeries and is expected to complete 1,200 surgeries by the end of its service in Hohhot. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A nurse helps a patient remove shoe covers after a cataract surgery on a "train hospital" in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2026. In recent days, a charity project offering free cataract surgeries for low-income patients is carried out in Hohhot. Arriving in Hohhot on July 5, the "train hospital" started offering diagnoses on July 17, and will be providing services for three months. So far, it has completed over 700 surgeries and is expected to complete 1,200 surgeries by the end of its service in Hohhot. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A doctor prepares for a cataract surgery on a "train hospital" in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2026. In recent days, a charity project offering free cataract surgeries for low-income patients is carried out in Hohhot. Arriving in Hohhot on July 5, the "train hospital" started offering diagnoses on July 17, and will be providing services for three months. So far, it has completed over 700 surgeries and is expected to complete 1,200 surgeries by the end of its service in Hohhot. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)