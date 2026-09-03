Foreign dancers embrace life and culture in China's Nantong

An aerial panoramic photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows foreign staff dancers performing for tourists at the Sendi Resort in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. With their unique charm and outstanding dancing skills, foreign staff dancers have become an attractive part of the Sendi Resort in Nantong. After years of working and living here, they have gradually integrated into local life and fallen in love with the traditional Chinese culture. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Two staff dancers from Ukraine take a look at a penguin at the snow ocean park of the Sendi Resort in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 1, 2026. With their unique charm and outstanding dancing skills, foreign staff dancers have become an attractive part of the Sendi Resort in Nantong. After years of working and living here, they have gradually integrated into local life and fallen in love with the traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Foreign staff dancers of the Sendi Resort learn to make herbal sachets at the Nantong Museum of Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2026. With their unique charm and outstanding dancing skills, foreign staff dancers have become an attractive part of the Sendi Resort in Nantong. After years of working and living here, they have gradually integrated into local life and fallen in love with the traditional Chinese culture. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Alina Kostenko, a staff dancer from Ukraine, puts on make-up before a performance at the Sendi Resort in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 1, 2026. With their unique charm and outstanding dancing skills, foreign staff dancers have become an attractive part of the Sendi Resort in Nantong. After years of working and living here, they have gradually integrated into local life and fallen in love with the traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)