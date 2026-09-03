Drone detection team dispatched to carry out disaster assessment missions in China's Xizang

A high-altitude medium-sized composite-wing drone is seen in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. The local emergency management department in Xizang Autonomous Region has dispatched a drone detection team to carry out disaster assessment missions. The medium-sized composite-wing drone has monitored the conditions of the barrier lake and the mountain terrain in the area affected by the mudslide, providing critical information to support search and rescue operations. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A high-altitude medium-sized composite-wing drone is seen in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. The local emergency management department in Xizang Autonomous Region has dispatched a drone detection team to carry out disaster assessment missions. The medium-sized composite-wing drone has monitored the conditions of the barrier lake and the mountain terrain in the area affected by the mudslide, providing critical information to support search and rescue operations. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A high-altitude medium-sized composite-wing drone lands in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. The local emergency management department in Xizang Autonomous Region has dispatched a drone detection team to carry out disaster assessment missions. The medium-sized composite-wing drone has monitored the conditions of the barrier lake and the mountain terrain in the area affected by the mudslide, providing critical information to support search and rescue operations. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)