2026 China-Central Asia Young Engineers Exchange Event kicks off in Astana, Kazakhstan

The 2026 China-Central Asia Young Engineers Exchange Event opened on Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan. With the attendance of more than 80 young engineers from nearly 60 engineering-related institutions across China and Central Asia, the two-day event plays a positive role in deepening mutual trust and fostering friendship within the regional engineering community.Mr. He Junke, Executive President of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and Chairperson of the Chinese Society of Engineers (CSE), Han Chunlin, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Abzhapparov Abdumutalip, President of the Central Asian Association for Accreditation of Education (CAAAE), attended the opening ceremony of the event on Tuesday and delivered addresses.

Through concrete cooperation projects, China and Central Asian countries have turned promising visions into tangible achievements, opening up broad opportunities for young engineers from both sides to bring their talents into full play. I hope that young engineers on both sides will uphold the China-Central Asia Spirit, carry forward the time-honored friendship, further deepen exchanges and cooperation, and contribute youthful vitality to building an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, Han said.At the same day, six Chinese engineering experts, such as Fang Xiangchen, recipient of the National Engineer Award and Vice President and Secretary-General of the Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China (CIESC), and six engineering specialists from Central Asian countries, including Burkitbayev Mukhambetkali Myrzabayevich, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, delivered keynote speeches centering on core topics including collaborative regional engineering-technology innovation, interconnectivity of standards and rules, and mutual learning among young professionals.During the event, young engineers from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan exchanged cutting-edge innovation achievements and hands-on engineering experience through case-study sharing, thematic dialogues and poster exhibitions. They also conducted site visits to the Astana light rail project, a landmark Belt and Road project between China and Kazakhstan, gaining first-hand insight into how Chinese technologies, standards and equipment advance regional connectivity of infrastructure, alignment of rules and bonds between peoples.The event is co-hosted by the Chinese Society of Engineers (CSE) and the Central Asian Education Accreditation Association, and organized by Shihezi University. During the event, the CSE signed a letter of intent on cooperation with China Energy International Group Co., Ltd., officially launching the joint development of a Center for Excellence in Engineering Capacity Building in Astana.