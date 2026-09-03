China's Hunan, Mozambique hold economic, trade matchmaking conference in Maputo

Wang Junshou, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Hunan Provincial Committee and secretary-general of the committee, speaks at the China (Hunan)-Mozambique Economic and Trade Matchmaking Conference held in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

The China (Hunan)-Mozambique Economic and Trade Matchmaking Conference was held in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, on Tuesday, bringing together more than 180 representatives from over 110 enterprises and business associations, along with government officials and representatives of diplomatic institutions from both countries.During the event, participants held in-depth discussions on cooperation in areas including cultural and media exchanges, sports, energy and infrastructure, and industrial parks. The two sides signed 11 key cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding covering four major areas, further advancing economic and trade cooperation between Hunan and Mozambique.Wang Junshou, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Hunan Provincial Committee and secretary-general of the committee, highlighted Hunan's strong economic performance and industrial foundation, noting that the province's gross domestic product reached 5.53 trillion yuan (about 822.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025.He noted that the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo has been permanently established in Hunan and that the Pilot Zone for In-depth China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation has been approved for development. These national-level platforms, he said, provide new opportunities and stronger support for expanding practical cooperation between Hunan and African countries.Wang called on Hunan and Mozambique to use the conference as an opportunity to establish regular exchange mechanisms, strengthen strategic alignment, accelerate the implementation of cooperation projects, and promote greater mutual understanding between their peoples.He added that the two sides should combine Hunan's strengths in technology, equipment and capital with Mozambique's advantages in natural resources, market access and labor, creating a more stable, transparent and predictable business environment for enterprises from both sides and developing more landmark projects featuring mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.Fredson Bacar, Mozambique's secretary of state of tourism, said Mozambique is seeking to increase the level of local processing of its natural resources while attracting greater investment into manufacturing and digital transformation."Strengthening ties with Hunan has significant economic potential," Bacar said, noting that Mozambique's strategic location and transportation corridors could enable the country to serve as an important gateway to markets across Southern Africa.He added that the country's energy and industrial transformation is also creating new investment opportunities.Wu Jinjia, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Mozambique, encouraged enterprises from both sides to seize opportunities arising from China's zero-tariff policy for African countries and expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as smart agriculture and new energy.

Fredson Bacar, Mozambique's secretary of state of tourism, delivers a speech at the China (Hunan)-Mozambique Economic and Trade Matchmaking Conference held in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)