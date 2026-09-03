Parade of sails held in Vladivostok, Russia

A sailboat is pictured during a parade of sails in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 1, 2026. A parade of sails was held during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday, with more than 1,000 sailing enthusiasts participating. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

Sailboats are pictured during a parade of sails in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 1, 2026. A parade of sails was held during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday, with more than 1,000 sailing enthusiasts participating. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

Sailboats are pictured during a parade of sails in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 1, 2026. A parade of sails was held during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday, with more than 1,000 sailing enthusiasts participating. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

Sailboats are pictured during a parade of sails in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 1, 2026. A parade of sails was held during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday, with more than 1,000 sailing enthusiasts participating. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)