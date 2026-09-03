Students visit Long March-themed memorial hall in Renhua County, China's Guangdong

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a Long March-themed memorial hall in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March. In 1934, the Red Army marched and fought in Renhua during the Long March. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Students visit a Long March-themed memorial hall in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March. In 1934, the Red Army marched and fought in Renhua during the Long March. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a memorial park for Red Army martyrs in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March. In 1934, the Red Army marched and fought in Renhua during the Long March. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a Long March-themed memorial hall in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March. In 1934, the Red Army marched and fought in Renhua during the Long March. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)