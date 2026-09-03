Multi-genre US films to hit Chinese theaters in September amid China’s expanding film lineup

Fall 2: Deadpoint

China's film market is gearing up for a busy September, with multiple new films scheduled to hit theaters in the run-up to the National Day holiday season (October 1-7). Several US films are set to open on Friday, including the thriller Fall 2: Deadpoint, action crime film Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair and action mystery film Mutiny, alongside other releases spanning multiple genres.Chinese films including The Old Dog and Butterfly Lovers will hit theaters on September 25, while the re-release of Avengers: Endgame and other titles will join the Mid-Autumn Festival movie lineup, providing fresh content ahead of the National Day holiday movie season.A review of September releases by Shanghai-based The Paper noted that the month's lineup features a wider range of genres, including commercial films, smaller-budget productions and classic films returning to theaters."Competition in the film market is not only about whether a single holiday season can produce a blockbuster," Zuo Heng, director of the Film Culture Research Department at the China Film Archive, told the Global Times. "But also, about whether different periods throughout the year can maintain a relatively stable supply of films."The demand for sustained content supply has also encouraged film companies to strengthen their long-term project pipelines. According to information recently released by the China Film Group, the company currently has nearly 80 projects in production, including more than 40 original projects covering areas such as science fiction, realistic stories and animation.Among them, The Wandering Earth 3, the latest film in the first blockbuster sci-fi series made in China, has drawn particular attention. Information released by the China Film Group shows that the film is currently in production, with the first part scheduled for release during the 2027 Spring Festival holiday.As a franchise that has been developed over several years, The Wandering Earth also reflects the longer production cycles and higher requirements of sci-fi filmmaking.Zuo said the development of genre films requires the long-term accumulation of experience. "This is especially true for science fiction films, which involve multiple elements including world-building, visual effects, and industrial processes," he said."No single film can solve all these challenges. The continued development of a franchise itself reflects the gradual improvement of China's filmmaking capabilities," he noted.The same focus on long-term content development can also be seen in the China Film Group's broader project pipeline. Beyond science fiction, the company's newly disclosed projects cover a range of genres, including historical films, films with realistic themes, and animations.Li Mingzhe, a film critic on Chinese review platform Douban, told the Global Times that the diversification of upcoming projects also reflects changes in audience preferences."Today's audiences are less likely to decide whether to buy a ticket solely based on star power or an IP (intellectual property). Films that can create distinctive appeal through genre storytelling, cultural content or audiovisual experiences are more likely to build their own audiences," he said.Echoing Li's view, Zuo said that as the audiences' choices become increasingly diverse, the ultimate competition in the film industry will still come down to the quality of the works themselves."Release dates are only a window that brings audiences into cinemas. What truly determines whether a film can leave a lasting impression is whether it can provide a valuable viewing experience," he noted.