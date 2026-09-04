4th International Mine Action Conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2026 shows the scene of a side session of the 4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. The 4th International Mine Action Conference opened in Baku on Wednesday, bringing together more than 400 representatives from 60 countries to discuss how humanitarian demining can support safe urban recovery. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, reads out an address from President Ilham Aliyev during the 4th International Mine Action Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2, 2026. The 4th International Mine Action Conference opened in Baku on Wednesday, bringing together more than 400 representatives from 60 countries to discuss how humanitarian demining can support safe urban recovery. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)