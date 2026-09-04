Kenya looks to China to boost industrial upgrade

Joseph Mutavi Kithu, national director of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivers a speech at the 9th Kenya International Industrial Expo, in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Kenya will deepen collaboration with China to upgrade its manufacturing capacity, boost exports of value-added products, and create jobs for the youth, senior officials said Thursday at the 9th Kenya International Industrial Expo in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.Joseph Mutavi Kithu, national director of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), a trade lobby, stated that China offers strategic leverage for the East African nation's industrial revival.Kithu observed that the advanced manufacturing capabilities of China, built on modern technology, skilled workforce, and reliable supply chains, can support Kenya's industrial development."We are going to bring more tools from China so that we can now start producing here in Kenya," Kithu said."We are also encouraging the Chinese people to establish businesses here because when you are producing here, it would be easier to reach the market," he added.Kithu stressed that ordinary Kenyan citizens will benefit as the country strengthens industrial collaboration with China, leading to reduced prices for consumer goods.He highlighted China's competitive edge in green energy, noting that increased access to Chinese solar equipment will boost power reliability and lower energy costs for regular households.Deepening Kenya-China industrial ties is a central theme of the three-day Kenya International Industrial Expo, as the 2026 Kenya Investment and Trade Fair is concurrently held.Organized by Afripeak Expo Kenya Ltd and co-organized by the KNCCI and Kenya Investment Authority (Invest Kenya), the event features over 100 Chinese enterprises showcasing innovations in manufacturing, green mobility, healthcare, and construction.Pius Rotich, director of manufacturing sector investments of Invest Kenya, said at the opening ceremony that the government has created conducive policy and regulatory environment to attract Chinese investments in local manufacturing, boost exports, and address the trade imbalance.Rotich noted that industrial machinery imported from China has modernized production lines for local manufacturers, enhancing the competitiveness of Kenyan products in both regional and global markets."We want to see how we can cooperate more with China in our manufacturing sector, and achieve our long-term vision of growth and transformation," Rotich said.The Kenya International Industrial Expo has evolved over the years from a conventional trade fair into a major platform for fostering industrial cooperation, cross-border investments, and technology exchange, according to Gao Wei, managing director of Afripeak Expo Kenya Ltd."One of the most significant features of this year's exhibition will be the increased presence of industrial technologies, including laser engraving, laser cutting and advanced processing equipment," Gao said.Muhamed Swaleh, a local entrepreneur, said he visited the exhibition to explore partnerships with Chinese firms specializing in modern industrial machinery.He noted that Kenya is ripe for an industrial takeoff, as the country promoted the strong ties built between local entrepreneurs and their Chinese peers to facilitate technology and knowledge transfer.

A visitor looks at a laser-engraving machine exhibited by a Chinese enterprise at the 9th Kenya International Industrial Expo in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A visitor tries an electric bike exhibited by a Chinese enterprise at the 9th Kenya International Industrial Expo in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)