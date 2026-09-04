China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo kicks off in Tianjin

Visitors are seen during the China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 3, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Thursday, featuring 10 themed exhibition areas to showcase emerging modes and scenarios in the development of culture and tourism industries. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors are seen during the China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 3, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Thursday, featuring 10 themed exhibition areas to showcase emerging modes and scenarios in the development of culture and tourism industries. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors are seen during the China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 3, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Thursday, featuring 10 themed exhibition areas to showcase emerging modes and scenarios in the development of culture and tourism industries. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An opening ceremony of the China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo is held in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 3, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Thursday, featuring 10 themed exhibition areas to showcase emerging modes and scenarios in the development of culture and tourism industries. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)