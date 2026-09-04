Health workers carry out comprehensive disinfection work at mudslide-hit Gyirong Port

Health workers prepare to carry out disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. Teams of health workers from multiple units carried out comprehensive disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Thursday. To date, a total of 35,500 square meters have been disinfected. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Health workers carry out disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. Teams of health workers from multiple units carried out comprehensive disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Thursday. To date, a total of 35,500 square meters have been disinfected. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A health worker carries out disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. Teams of health workers from multiple units carried out comprehensive disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Thursday. To date, a total of 35,500 square meters have been disinfected. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A health worker carries out disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. Teams of health workers from multiple units carried out comprehensive disinfection work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Thursday. To date, a total of 35,500 square meters have been disinfected. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)