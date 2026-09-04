China culture-tourism expo opens with over 2,500 exhibitors

Visitors are seen during the China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

The 2026 China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo opened Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, attracting more than 2,500 culture and tourism enterprises from 20 countries and regions.The four-day event, hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has also drawn 10 international organizations and national-level industry associations.Under the theme "Deepening Culture and Tourism Integration, Creating a Better Smart Life," the expo features 10 exhibition zones covering culture-tourism integration, emerging digital businesses, tourism equipment, international cooperation, local attractions and consumer products.Eighteen professional events are being held, focusing on regional cooperation, industrial innovation, technology applications and culture-tourism consumption.China's domestic tourism market continued to grow in the first half of 2026, with residents making more than 3.46 billion domestic trips, up 5.4 percent year on year, according to the ministry. Domestic tourism spending climbed 2 percent to 3.21 trillion yuan (about 473.4 billion U.S. dollars) during the six-month period.Miao Muyang, an official with the ministry, said demand is growing for high-quality tourism products, immersive experiences, more diverse consumption options and better services, creating new opportunities for the industry's development.The expo, covering 100,000 square meters, also includes an international cooperation zone, with global tourism institutions, international tourism organizations, nearly 100 overseas travel operators and other industry professionals taking part.Pansy Ho Chiu-king, vice chair and secretary-general of the Global Tourism Economy Forum, said she hoped the event would promote more cross-border industry cooperation, help Chinese culture and tourism products reach overseas markets, and bring more international investment and expertise to China.This year's expo is the third edition and the second to be held in Tianjin.