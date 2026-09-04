PHOTO / CHINA
Shadow puppetry
By VCG Published: Sep 04, 2026 09:28 PM
Students experience a traditional shadow puppetry performance, an item of China's intangible cultural heritage, at a school in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

Students experience a traditional shadow puppetry performance, an item of China's intangible cultural heritage, at a school in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 2, 2026. Photo: VCG




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