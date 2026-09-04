Students experience a traditional shadow puppetry performance, an item of China's intangible cultural heritage, at a school in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 2, 2026. Photo: VCG
People pay tribute to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the death of Dr Sun Yat-sen at the Sun ...
Children from a local kindergarten in Nantong, East China’s Jiangsu Province, perform a dragon dance on the playground ...
Children hold themed signs to welcome the New Year in Yangzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province, on December 30, ...