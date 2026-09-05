ICBC lists 700 mln USD dual-currency green bonds on Nasdaq Dubai

Guests attend a bell-ringing ceremony held by the Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) at Nasdaq Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2026. The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. on Thursday held a bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai to mark the listing of its global dual-currency green bonds themed after "China-Arab states renewable energy cooperation." (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) on Thursday held a bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai to mark the listing of its global dual-currency green bonds themed after "China-Arab states renewable energy cooperation."The dual-currency green bonds, denominated in U.S. dollars and offshore Chinese renminbi, have a combined issuance size of 700 million U.S. dollars and were listed simultaneously in Dubai, Hong Kong and London.Bond proceeds will be used to support low-carbon projects in the renewable energy sector in China and Arab countries, according to ICBC.Following the listing, ICBC's cumulative issuance of renminbi-denominated bonds on Nasdaq Dubai has exceeded 10 billion yuan (about 1.49 billion dollars), the bank said.