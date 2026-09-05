Sub-forums of Asia-Pacific Media Forum held in S China's Guangdong

Guests attend the Asia-Pacific Media Forum Shenzhen Sub-forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

A guest speaks at the Asia-Pacific Media Forum Guangzhou Sub-forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 3, 2026.

Guests attend the Asia-Pacific Media Forum Dongguan Sub-forum in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 3, 2026.

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows the Asia-Pacific Media Forum Guangzhou Sub-forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.