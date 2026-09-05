Stranded people rescued following torrential rains in Putian City, SE China's Fujian

Rescuers evacuate stranded people at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 4, 2026. Continuous torrential rains led to severe waterlogging at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian. The local authorities immediately organized rescue forces to evacuate over 3,000 stranded workers in the zone to safe areas. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows rescuers evacuating stranded people at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Continuous torrential rains led to severe waterlogging at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian. The local authorities immediately organized rescue forces to evacuate over 3,000 stranded workers in the zone to safe areas. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows a waterlogged area at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Continuous torrential rains led to severe waterlogging at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian. The local authorities immediately organized rescue forces to evacuate over 3,000 stranded workers in the zone to safe areas. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows rescuers evacuating stranded people at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Continuous torrential rains led to severe waterlogging at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian. The local authorities immediately organized rescue forces to evacuate over 3,000 stranded workers in the zone to safe areas. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)