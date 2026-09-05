2026 China Int'l Consumer Electronics Exposition held in Qingdao, Shandong

A humanoid robot is pictured at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

People visit the embodied intelligence exhibition area at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

A woman from Nigeria experiences robot massage at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

A small home companion robot is pictured at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.