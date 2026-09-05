PHOTO / CHINA
2026 China Int'l Consumer Electronics Exposition held in Qingdao, Shandong
By Xinhua Published: Sep 05, 2026 03:16 PM
A humanoid robot is pictured at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

A humanoid robot is pictured at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.


People visit the embodied intelligence exhibition area at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

People visit the embodied intelligence exhibition area at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.


A woman from Nigeria experiences robot massage at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

A woman from Nigeria experiences robot massage at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.


A small home companion robot is pictured at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.

A small home companion robot is pictured at the 2026 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 4, 2026.