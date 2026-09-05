2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum kicks off in China's Shanxi

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows a view outside the main venue of the 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. The 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum kicked off here on Friday. Themed on "Dual Carbon Goals Drive Energy Transition, Innovation Accelerates a Green Future," the two-day event features multiple international conferences, parallel forums, and themed activities.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 4, 2026. The 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum kicked off here on Friday. Themed on "Dual Carbon Goals Drive Energy Transition, Innovation Accelerates a Green Future," the two-day event features multiple international conferences, parallel forums, and themed activities.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 4, 2026. The 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum kicked off here on Friday. Themed on "Dual Carbon Goals Drive Energy Transition, Innovation Accelerates a Green Future," the two-day event features multiple international conferences, parallel forums, and themed activities.

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. The 2026 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum kicked off here on Friday. Themed on "Dual Carbon Goals Drive Energy Transition, Innovation Accelerates a Green Future," the two-day event features multiple international conferences, parallel forums, and themed activities.