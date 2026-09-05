Pop Mart touring exhibition makes first stop in Shanghai

People visit a touring exhibition launched by Pop Mart at the Oriental Pearl Tower in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 3, 2026. Chinese pop culture giant Pop Mart launched a touring exhibition on Monday, with Shanghai as its first stop. Running until November 1, the exhibition uses the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Shanghai No.1 Department Store as its venues, integrating designer toy culture into Shanghai's commercial districts. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows a scene of a touring exhibition launched by Pop Mart at the Shanghai No.1 Department Store in east China's Shanghai. Chinese pop culture giant Pop Mart launched a touring exhibition on Monday, with Shanghai as its first stop. Running until November 1, the exhibition uses the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Shanghai No.1 Department Store as its venues, integrating designer toy culture into Shanghai's commercial districts. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit a touring exhibition launched by Pop Mart at the Shanghai No.1 Department Store in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 3, 2026. Chinese pop culture giant Pop Mart launched a touring exhibition on Monday, with Shanghai as its first stop. Running until November 1, the exhibition uses the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Shanghai No.1 Department Store as its venues, integrating designer toy culture into Shanghai's commercial districts. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit a touring exhibition launched by Pop Mart at the Oriental Pearl Tower in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 3, 2026. Chinese pop culture giant Pop Mart launched a touring exhibition on Monday, with Shanghai as its first stop. Running until November 1, the exhibition uses the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Shanghai No.1 Department Store as its venues, integrating designer toy culture into Shanghai's commercial districts. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)