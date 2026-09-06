Barrier lake above core area of mudslide-hit Gyirong Port drained

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows the site which used to be a barrier lake above the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Currently, the barrier lake has been drained, the river channel has returned to normal flow, and the associated hazard has been largely eliminated, according to the region's emergency management department. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows the site which used to be a barrier lake above the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Currently, the barrier lake has been drained, the river channel has returned to normal flow, and the associated hazard has been largely eliminated, according to the region's emergency management department. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows the site which used to be a barrier lake above the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Currently, the barrier lake has been drained, the river channel has returned to normal flow, and the associated hazard has been largely eliminated, according to the region's emergency management department. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows the site which used to be a barrier lake above the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Currently, the barrier lake has been drained, the river channel has returned to normal flow, and the associated hazard has been largely eliminated, according to the region's emergency management department. (Photo: Xinhua)