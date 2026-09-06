Relief work underway in Putian after Typhoon Saudel

Relocated residents arrive at a resettlement site in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 5, 2026. As this round of heavy rainfall in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in areas including Huating Town, which had been severely inundated by Typhoon Saudel. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including road clearance, water and power restoration, environmental dredging, and the resettlement of affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members check the damaged buildings in Huating Town of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 5, 2026. As this round of heavy rainfall in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in areas including Huating Town, which had been severely inundated by Typhoon Saudel. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including road clearance, water and power restoration, environmental dredging, and the resettlement of affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members check the damaged power equipment in Huating Town of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 5, 2026. As this round of heavy rainfall in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in areas including Huating Town, which had been severely inundated by Typhoon Saudel. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including road clearance, water and power restoration, environmental dredging, and the resettlement of affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Relocated residents arrive at a resettlement site in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 5, 2026. As this round of heavy rainfall in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in areas including Huating Town, which had been severely inundated by Typhoon Saudel. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including road clearance, water and power restoration, environmental dredging, and the resettlement of affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)