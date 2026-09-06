Exhibition showcases cutting-edge innovation achievements during Asia-Pacific Media Forum

Visitors watch a robot making coffee during the Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 5, 2026. The Asia-Pacific Media Forum opened on Saturday in Shenzhen, with the theme of "Building a Path to Shared Prosperity for the Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action." The forum held an exhibition of scientific and technological innovation achievements, mainly showcasing cutting-edge innovation achievements in Guangdong Province, especially in Shenzhen. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member introduces a robot to a visitor during the Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 5, 2026. The Asia-Pacific Media Forum opened on Saturday in Shenzhen, with the theme of "Building a Path to Shared Prosperity for the Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action." The forum held an exhibition of scientific and technological innovation achievements, mainly showcasing cutting-edge innovation achievements in Guangdong Province, especially in Shenzhen. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member (L) introduces a surgical robot to a visitor during the Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 5, 2026. The Asia-Pacific Media Forum opened on Saturday in Shenzhen, with the theme of "Building a Path to Shared Prosperity for the Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action." The forum held an exhibition of scientific and technological innovation achievements, mainly showcasing cutting-edge innovation achievements in Guangdong Province, especially in Shenzhen. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes selfies with a robot during the Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 5, 2026. The Asia-Pacific Media Forum opened on Saturday in Shenzhen, with the theme of "Building a Path to Shared Prosperity for the Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action." The forum held an exhibition of scientific and technological innovation achievements, mainly showcasing cutting-edge innovation achievements in Guangdong Province, especially in Shenzhen. (Photo: Xinhua)