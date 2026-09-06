View of China-aided La Libertad Pier in El Salvador

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows dining and commercial facilities at the La Libertad Pier in El Salvador. The China-aided La Libertad Pier was put into operation in 2024. It has become a popular seaside attraction in La Libertad, featuring sightseeing and rest areas, dining and commercial facilities, and electric boat lifts. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors relax at the La Libertad Pier in El Salvador, Sept. 3, 2026. The China-aided La Libertad Pier was put into operation in 2024. It has become a popular seaside attraction in La Libertad, featuring sightseeing and rest areas, dining and commercial facilities, and electric boat lifts. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows electric boat lifts at the La Libertad Pier in El Salvador, Sept. 3, 2026. The China-aided La Libertad Pier was put into operation in 2024. It has become a popular seaside attraction in La Libertad, featuring sightseeing and rest areas, dining and commercial facilities, and electric boat lifts. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows a view of the La Libertad Pier in El Salvador. The China-aided La Libertad Pier was put into operation in 2024. It has become a popular seaside attraction in La Libertad, featuring sightseeing and rest areas, dining and commercial facilities, and electric boat lifts. (Photo: Xinhua)