PHOTO / WORLD
2026 Toronto International BuskerFest kicks off in Canada
By Xinhua Published: Sep 06, 2026 07:53 AM
A busker performs at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A busker performs at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)


Buskers perform at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buskers perform at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)



Buskers perform at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buskers perform at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)



A busker performs at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A busker performs at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)