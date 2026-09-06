2026 Toronto International BuskerFest kicks off in Canada

A busker performs at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buskers perform at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buskers perform at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A busker performs at the 2026 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2026. This 4-day event kicked off here on Friday, bringing together about 100 performers from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)