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Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during airshow
By Xinhua Published: Sep 06, 2026 08:04 AM
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


A spectator watches the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performing during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A spectator watches the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performing during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People watch the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performing during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performing during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)