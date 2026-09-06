Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during airshow

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A spectator watches the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performing during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performing during an airshow flying over Lake Garda, Brescia, Italy, Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)