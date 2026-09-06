China-Brazil joint concert staged in Sao Paulo

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows a scene of a concert at the Sala Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Jointly presented by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra and the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra, the concert showcased the cultural charm of China and Brazil through a dialogue of music. (Photo: Xinhua)

Conductor Zhang Xian (C) greets the audience after a concert at the Sala Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 3, 2026. Jointly presented by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra and the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra, the concert showcased the cultural charm of China and Brazil through a dialogue of music. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows a scene of a concert at the Sala Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Jointly presented by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra and the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra, the concert showcased the cultural charm of China and Brazil through a dialogue of music. (Photo: Xinhua)

A musician from the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra performs during a concert at the Sala Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 3, 2026. Jointly presented by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra and the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra, the concert showcased the cultural charm of China and Brazil through a dialogue of music. (Photo: Xinhua)