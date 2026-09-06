Tibetan medicine doctors treat mudslide-affected residents in Gyirong, Xizang

Doctors provide Tibetan medicine treatment to a villager in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, local authorities have organized Tibetan medicine doctors to provide medical treatment and psychological counseling services to affected residents at a resettlement site. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tibetan medicine doctors prepare to provide treatment at a resettlement site in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, local authorities have organized Tibetan medicine doctors to provide medical treatment and psychological counseling services to affected residents at a resettlement site. (Photo: Xinhua)

A doctor provides Tibetan medicine treatment to a villager in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, local authorities have organized Tibetan medicine doctors to provide medical treatment and psychological counseling services to affected residents at a resettlement site. (Photo: Xinhua)

A doctor provides Tibetan medicine treatment to a villager in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, local authorities have organized Tibetan medicine doctors to provide medical treatment and psychological counseling services to affected residents at a resettlement site. (Photo: Xinhua)