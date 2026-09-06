Road reinforcement underway at core affected zone of mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in SW China's Xizang

Workers load stones for road-reinforcement at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. More rescue forces have entered the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Saturday. China Railway Group Limited have provided steel gabions to the site for road-reinforcement. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers load stones for road-reinforcement at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. More rescue forces have entered the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Saturday. China Railway Group Limited have provided steel gabions to the site for road-reinforcement. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers load stones for road-reinforcement at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2026. More rescue forces have entered the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port on Saturday. China Railway Group Limited have provided steel gabions to the site for road-reinforcement. (Photo: Xinhua)