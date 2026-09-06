Wildflowers seen on West Coast in South Africa

Wildflowers are seen on the West Coast, South Africa, on Sept. 5, 2026. South Africa's West Coast boasts a spectacular and colorful flower season annually between August and September. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors take selfies among wildflowers on the West Coast, South Africa, on Sept. 5, 2026. South Africa's West Coast boasts a spectacular and colorful flower season annually between August and September. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos among wildflowers on the West Coast, South Africa, on Sept. 5, 2026. South Africa's West Coast boasts a spectacular and colorful flower season annually between August and September. (Photo: Xinhua)

Wildflowers are seen on the West Coast, South Africa, on Sept. 5, 2026. South Africa's West Coast boasts a spectacular and colorful flower season annually between August and September. (Photo: Xinhua)