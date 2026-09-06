Chinese robots shine at LEAP 2026 in Saudi Arabia

Visitors watch two humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics boxing at the LEAP 2026 Tech Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor rides a quadruped robot of AGIQUAD at the LEAP 2026 Tech Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member introduces the HONOR Robot Phone to a visitor at the LEAP 2026 Tech Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Straight punches, hooks and roundhouse kicks... Two humanoid robots wearing boxing gloves and protective headgear are staging a combat demonstration in the center of the ring. Around them, a wall of smartphones rises, capturing every jab, every feint, while the crowd gasps and cheers as if watching a title fight.This is LEAP Tech Conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and the robot fighting ring at the booth of Chinese company Unitree Robotics has become the event's unexpected heartbeat."I was just passing by, but they immediately caught my attention," Ali Alshaer, a young Saudi who lingered at the ropes, told Xinhua. "I didn't expect robotics to have advanced this far. Their movements are very smooth, their responses quick, and they can perform such a wide variety of actions."LEAP, the annual global technology gathering organized by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and other institutions, runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 under the theme "Into New Worlds" this year. Various Chinese robot products have emerged as crowd favorites, not for spectacle alone, but for the tangible future they unveil in visitors' eyes.At the AGIBOT booth, a large quadruped robot fitted with a "saddle" drew curious onlookers, many lining up for a chance to ride.The AGIQUAD D1 MaxPro, staff explained, is no amusement park novelty: With heavy payload capacity and all-terrain adaptability, it is built for industrial inspections and emergency rescue."We hope visitors can personally experience the robot's payload and mobility capabilities," a staff member said.Yulia Bekulova, a Russian visitor, stepped off the robot with wide eyes."This is the future. This is absolutely crazy. Things I read about in books as a child have now become reality," Bekulova said.She added that China is at the forefront of robotics."China is really changing the world. In the past, it made daily life around the world more convenient through mass production. Now, China is producing such high-tech products, and the world can benefit," Bekulova said.At the HONOR booth, the Robot Phone, first launched in August as the world's first mass-produced robot phone with a fully motorized 3-axis mechanical gimbal embedded into its design, made its overseas debut.A steady stream of visitors lined up for hands-on experiences."Some functions that once required professional filming gear are now on a phone. This impressed me a lot," said Amr Aljamal, a visitor from Jordan, after trying the phone. "We are seeing so many highly innovative solutions coming from China."Liao Gang, CEO of HONOR Saudi Arabia, called the device a milestone. "Through LEAP, we hope to further demonstrate the rapid development of China's artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and bring more and better Chinese products to Saudi consumers in the future," he said.Liao noted that AI and robotics are important parts of Saudi Vision 2030, adding that Saudi Arabia's robotics industry and market have enormous potential."We also showcased another two HONOR Robotics models here, and believe they will enter the Saudi market soon," he said.Deng Feng, president of AGIBOT for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region, said his company has established a team in the Middle East and is actively pursuing local partnerships.Deng said the Middle East is one of the world's most promising markets for robotics and AI. Chinese companies and Middle Eastern partners can complement each other and jointly advance the embodied intelligence robotics industry.After visiting multiple Chinese booths, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua told Xinhua that this year's LEAP shows a growing number of Chinese robotics companies bringing new technologies and products to Saudi Arabia, where they have received warmth and keen interest from local partners and the public."China has always carried out scientific and technological cooperation in a spirit of openness," Chang said. "Many Chinese companies are already discussing robot applications with their Saudi partners. We hope these talks bear fruit soon, and we believe more companies will join this cooperation in the future."Inside the ring, the robots keep punching, bearing Chinese labels, but speaking a universal language of innovation, offering the crowd a vivid glimpse of a future where robots are moving from imagination into reality.