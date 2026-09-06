A woman attends the audition of the second edition of the musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2026. A flagship program of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the second edition of the China-backed musical talent show "Sing for Africa" aims to nurture local musical talent while creating a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogue. (Photo: Xinhua)

Women prepare to attend the audition of the second edition of the musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2026. A flagship program of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the second edition of the China-backed musical talent show "Sing for Africa" aims to nurture local musical talent while creating a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogue. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman prepares to attend the audition of the second edition of the musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2026. A flagship program of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the second edition of the China-backed musical talent show "Sing for Africa" aims to nurture local musical talent while creating a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogue. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman attends the audition of the second edition of the musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2026. A flagship program of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the second edition of the China-backed musical talent show "Sing for Africa" aims to nurture local musical talent while creating a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogue. (Photo: Xinhua)